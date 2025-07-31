XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,147,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,038,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,243 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,742,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CVS Health by 310.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,523,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,029 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $62.44 on Thursday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.82.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

