XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.92 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,032,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,594,000 after buying an additional 165,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.81.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

