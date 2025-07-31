XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 43,443 ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in ATI by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of ATI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ATI by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded ATI to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on ATI from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 price target on shares of ATI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,409,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 506,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,535,760.84. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,359 shares of company stock worth $15,103,486. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $96.20.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

