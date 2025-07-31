XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,608 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 39,574.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 686,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 684,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,047,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,815,000 after purchasing an additional 573,745 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,420,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1,946.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,486,000 after buying an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE HLI opened at $191.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.83. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.99 and a twelve month high of $198.78.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $605.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.07 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total transaction of $914,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

