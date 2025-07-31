XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 18,970 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 312.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,043 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,970 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 3.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth $10,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Popular from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Popular from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Popular from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Popular Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Popular stock opened at $114.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $118.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $800.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.38 million. Popular had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $728,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $52,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,365.72. This trade represents a 12.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

