XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) vs. General Motors (NYSE:GM) Head to Head Contrast

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for XOS and General Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 3 2 1 2.67 General Motors 4 9 10 1 2.33

XOS currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 183.17%. General Motors has a consensus price target of $56.35, indicating a potential upside of 8.20%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than General Motors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -101.36% -117.14% -45.90% General Motors 2.54% 12.98% 3.13%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares XOS and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

XOS has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOS and General Motors”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $55.96 million 0.46 -$50.16 million ($6.17) -0.50 General Motors $187.44 billion 0.26 $6.01 billion $6.30 8.27

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of General Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Motors beats XOS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. In addition, the company sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. Further, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

