Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,875 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $190.54 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average of $173.71.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $4,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 996,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,825,013.91. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $11,279,580 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

