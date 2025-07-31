Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 800 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,731,000 after buying an additional 592,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,010,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,592,000 after acquiring an additional 749,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,702,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,803,000 after acquiring an additional 158,665 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,407,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,538,000 after purchasing an additional 433,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.93.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $288.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.17%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

