Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Entergy by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Entergy Trading Up 1.2%

Entergy stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $91.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

