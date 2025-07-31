Wealthquest Corp Invests $2.19 Million in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,843 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,980,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,126,000 after acquiring an additional 780,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $81,605,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE WFG opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.15. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $102.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFG shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

