Vestcor Inc Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vestcor Inc lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $6,990,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 249,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,068,402.64. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,570 shares of company stock valued at $110,581,672 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $463.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of -671.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $479.48 and its 200 day moving average is $421.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.17.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

