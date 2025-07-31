Vestcor Inc Increases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,162 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 33.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dropbox by 27.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $283,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 492,856 shares in the company, valued at $13,849,253.60. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 5,239 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $151,616.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,226.80. The trade was a 21.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,625 shares of company stock worth $13,151,405 in the last three months. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Trading Down 1.4%

DBX opened at $27.55 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on Dropbox

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.