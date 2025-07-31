Vestcor Inc Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,417 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $56.81 on Thursday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.73%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

