Vestcor Inc Acquires 54,612 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 586.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,612 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Regency Centers by 46.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 43.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of REG opened at $72.31 on Thursday. Regency Centers Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,518.36. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REG

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.