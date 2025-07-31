Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $178.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.57.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

