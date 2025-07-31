US Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,997 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:EFIV opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $46.17 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

