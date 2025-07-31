Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 33,206 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,206 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of Alarm.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 235.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Alarm.com by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $125,388.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,746.64. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $124,878.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 505,805 shares in the company, valued at $28,658,911.30. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,167 shares of company stock worth $1,994,181. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ALRM opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

