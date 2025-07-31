Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.11% of Warby Parker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 231.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Youngme E. Moon sold 33,073 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $658,152.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,993.10. The trade was a 38.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $1,200,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,280.87. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

WRBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

