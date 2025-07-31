Tredje AP fonden Increases Stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.16% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 24,533 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $2,835,033.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 188,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,839,799.96. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $1,370,541.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 121,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,506.52. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,589 shares of company stock worth $14,547,949 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

View Our Latest Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $123.46 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $190.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.05.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.