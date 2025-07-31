Tredje AP fonden Buys 27,214 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1,509.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,475.52. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at $829,742.55. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,833 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $96.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

