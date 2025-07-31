Towercrest Capital Management Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $185.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.42. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

