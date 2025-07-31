Top Penny Stocks Worth Watching – July 28th

AEye, Opendoor Technologies, and SMX (Security Matters) Public are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at very low prices—typically under $5 per share—and often on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because of their low market capitalization and trading volume, they exhibit high volatility, wide bid-ask spreads, and greater risk of price manipulation. While investors pursue penny stocks for the potential of large returns, the lack of reliable financial information and liquidity can result in substantial losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AEye (LIDR)

AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 150,489,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,032. AEye has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $78.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIDR

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Shares of Opendoor Technologies stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $2.33. 195,856,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,169,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Opendoor Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPEN

SMX (Security Matters) Public (SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. 76,475,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. SMX has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $841.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMX

Read More