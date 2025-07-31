Top Hotel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 28th

Booking, Carnival, Marriott International, Ecolab, and Hilton Worldwide are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is owning, operating, or franchising hotels and other lodging properties. By investing in hotel stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the hospitality sector’s performance, which is influenced by factors such as travel demand, room rates, occupancy levels, and broader economic conditions. These stocks often exhibit sensitivity to seasonal trends, economic cycles, and global events that affect tourism and business travel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $15.42 on Monday, hitting $5,616.85. The stock had a trading volume of 101,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,546.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,051.15. The company has a market cap of $182.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,839.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.58. 6,363,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,416,025. Carnival has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $277.68. The stock had a trading volume of 638,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,750. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.67 and a 200 day moving average of $262.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

ECL stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.78. The stock had a trading volume of 552,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,885. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $220.96 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.57. 536,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,176. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.89. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $279.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Read More