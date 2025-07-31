Tillman Hartley LLC Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tillman Hartley LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wormser Freres Gestion purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.97 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.