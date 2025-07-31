Tillman Hartley LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Tillman Hartley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 363,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 60,553 shares during the period. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 388,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,886 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

