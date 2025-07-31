The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day moving average of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

