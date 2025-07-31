The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.64.

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ TTD opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 105.39, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

