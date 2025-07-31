The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Daiwa America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1%

GS opened at $731.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $665.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $224.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $737.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

