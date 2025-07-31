The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 576.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 483.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $211.94 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $185.34 and a one year high of $329.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.08. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $587.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.09.

View Our Latest Report on SAM

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.