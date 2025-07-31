Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stake Lifted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $550.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $514.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.36. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $397.78 and a 12-month high of $570.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.