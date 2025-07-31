TD Asset Management Inc Sells 17,942 Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,942 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ciena by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,626,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,883 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,169,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ciena by 4,215.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 899,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after purchasing an additional 878,979 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 971.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 729,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,891,000 after purchasing an additional 661,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ciena by 4,484.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 518,003 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 129.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CIEN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

Read Our Latest Report on CIEN

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $28,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,538.26. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $199,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 202,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,434.10. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,891 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.