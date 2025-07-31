TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 58,109 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 5,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.58.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $131.56 on Thursday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.81 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

