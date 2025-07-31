TD Asset Management Inc Has $14.10 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of HP worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $825,398,000 after buying an additional 579,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HP by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $419,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in HP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,511,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in HP by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $303,105,000 after purchasing an additional 707,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of HP by 18.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,214,069 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $116,687,000 after purchasing an additional 658,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

NYSE HPQ opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

