TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $86.87 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.85.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3283 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

