TD Asset Management Inc Buys 753 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

