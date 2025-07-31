Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 1,357 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 40,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8%

VWO stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

