Sutton Place Investors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,264,800 shares of company stock worth $786,735,503 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $179.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.55 and a 200 day moving average of $131.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $179.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

