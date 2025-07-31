Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Alpine Associates Management Inc. decreased its position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,972,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120,480 shares during the period. Spirit Aerosystems accounts for 5.4% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 2.53% of Spirit Aerosystems worth $102,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Aerosystems in the 4th quarter worth $105,879,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,438,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,989 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,739,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,268,000 after acquiring an additional 696,533 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,131,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 637,451 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 195.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 962,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 637,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Aerosystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

Spirit Aerosystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.61. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $42.33.

Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.93) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Aerosystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

