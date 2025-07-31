SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.22. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $68.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 69,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 624.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

