Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $15.31 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,101 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

