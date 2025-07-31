SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes $671,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

