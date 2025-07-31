SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 339 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,040,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 20.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,102,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $530.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.07.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

