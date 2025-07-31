SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 613,314 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTKB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Insider Activity at Cytek Biosciences

In related news, CFO William D. Mccombe acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,973.88. This trade represents a 168.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

