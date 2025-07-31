Short Interest in Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Declines By 71.4%

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Medicure Stock Performance

Shares of MCUJF stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Medicure has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.