Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Science Applications International by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 43.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $156.34.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

