RVW Wealth LLC Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at $34,029,861.32. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $550.36 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $397.78 and a 52-week high of $570.56. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $514.17 and its 200 day moving average is $496.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.