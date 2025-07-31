RVW Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $286.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $289.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

