Reviewing Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) and General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

General Motors has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Motors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 2.54% 12.98% 3.13% Lotus Technology -122.01% N/A -42.71%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares General Motors and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for General Motors and Lotus Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 4 9 10 1 2.33 Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

General Motors presently has a consensus price target of $56.35, suggesting a potential upside of 8.20%. Given General Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe General Motors is more favorable than Lotus Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Motors and Lotus Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $187.44 billion 0.26 $6.01 billion $6.30 8.27 Lotus Technology $924.35 million 1.51 -$1.10 billion ($1.54) -1.34

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

General Motors beats Lotus Technology on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. In addition, the company sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. Further, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

