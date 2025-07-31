Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.89.

NYSE:RSG opened at $231.97 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a one year low of $192.64 and a one year high of $258.75. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,761,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,543,231,000 after buying an additional 170,548 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,939,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,237,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $918,045,000 after acquiring an additional 57,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,872,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,541,000 after acquiring an additional 119,158 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

