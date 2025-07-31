Promising Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 28th

Alphabet, Boeing, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, Lockheed Martin, and Eaton are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the commercial space sector, including satellite manufacturers, launch service providers, space tourism firms, and related technology developers. By investing in these equities, investors seek exposure to the rapidly growing space economy and its emerging markets in communications, Earth observation, and off-planet exploration. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $192.41. 23,581,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,982,629. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.58. 4,287,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.96. The stock has a market cap of $176.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $235.65.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $2.68 on Monday, reaching $481.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,633. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $406.11 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.25.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE:GE traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,248. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $273.44. The company has a market capitalization of $284.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.59.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,634,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,153,752. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.42 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. Rocket Lab has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $422.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,349. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.62. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.28.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $392.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Eaton has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $399.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.57 and its 200-day moving average is $315.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

